Driver identified in fatal east side collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred last month on Tucson’s East Side.
On Jan. 12, 2020, just before 11 a.m., officers from Operations Division East and Tucson Fire were dispatched to the intersection of S. Kolb Rd. and E. 22nd St. for the report of a serious-injury collision involving two motor vehicles.
Upon arrival, the driver of one of the vehicles was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to interviews conducted by officers at the scene, a black 2000 Toyota minivan was traveling eastbound on 22nd Street.
The minivan traveled into the left turn lane to make a northbound turn onto N. Kolb Road. At that time, a white 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on 22nd Street. As the Toyota Camry entered the intersection, the minivan began making a left turn. Both vehicles collided in the intersection.
The driver of the Camry remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. There were no indications that the driver of the Camry was impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews and evidence at the scene indicate that speed does appear to be a factor in this collision.
During the initial investigation, officers at the scene cited the driver of the Camry for speeding.
On Feb. 8, 2020, the Traffic Investigations Unit was notified by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner that the driver of the minivan had passed away from his injuries.
The driver of the minivan has been identified as 69-yearold Antonio Calva.
Next of kin has been notified.
The investigation is on-going and has been assigned to Traffic Detectives for follow up.
