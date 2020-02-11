Gem Show sales rock solid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Although it will be a couple of weeks until the final tally is known, it appears the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show is off to a good start.
There are 51 different venues this year, a record.
The folks at the 22nd Street show say their early estimates are a 10 to 12 percent increase over last year.
That’s based on the number of paid parking tickets.
A quick check of the parking lot shows cars from Utah, Iowa, Alaska, New York, Indiana and a bunch from California.
The 22nd Street Show added a showcase for upscale vendors four years ago and sold it out this year.
One of those who bought into the concept early was Aerolite Meteorites, a company based in Tucson.
“This is our best year ever in the showcase,” said Beth Carrillo, the companies President and CEO.
Her company is just off to the left as customers enter into the showcase tent from the North.
It sells rocks from the moon, mars and places throughout the universe.
If it’s from space and somehow lands on earth, it ends up in her show.
“There are some which are as old as earth, four point six billion years old,” she said.
She has moon rocks which are extremely rare.
“I believe there’s under 100 classified moon rocks out of the identified 64,000 meteorites,” she said.
She has rocks from mars which she can prove since the Rover went to Mars and identified the types of minerals, rocks and gases which make up the surface.
The company also has a dinosaur display.
“It’s taking the past and how our planet was formed, what mammals and animals we share this space with.” she said.
She also has a space aged virtual reality display in the showcase, which makes sense because she is also President of the National Space Society.
She not only looks to the past, but to the future as well.
She’s hoping to put her entire museum under one roof when the 22nd Street Show builds a new three story, permanent facility at 22nd and Interstate 10.
