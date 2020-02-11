SILVER ALERT: Police looking for woman last seen driving in Sun City

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who has not been seen since she missed a turn while driving behind her son on Monday, Feb. 10.
According to information from the DPS, Karen Hubert Strong, 77, was driving a black 2009 Ford Flex with Louisiana license plate SQH512. The vehicle has an LSU sticker in the back window.
She is described as white, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with strawberry blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt.
According to the alert, Strong was following her son to the Solstice Senior Living Facility at 18626 N. Spanish Garden Driver in Sun City at about 1 p.m. Strong drove past the facility after her son had pulled into the parking lot.
She has her purse, but does not have her cell phone.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.