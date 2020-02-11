Taste This, Tucson: Tacopalooza

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson is a place where you can get a taco at just about any corner in town, but have you ever experienced an all-you-can-eat taco event? Welcome to Tacopalooza.
Taste This Tucson attended this event created by Jose “Che” Zavala at Hop Street Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 8 and let’s just say it wasn’t anything short of insane.
From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Che and his crew kept the tacos coming as a long line of hungry people extending almost out the door eagerly waited to fill up their plates.
Che served up chorizo birria, chicken enchilada and cactus vegan tacos he created using his original flavor infused corn tortillas to a crowd of about 150 people. Needless to say, we were in taco heaven and we absolutely went back for seconds.
Chef Zavala says Tacopalooza began four years ago when he planned to have a small gathering in his backyard where people could come to eat and socialize. So many people showed up that Che lost count after 75 and that’s when he knew he had to host another event and move it to a more accommodating space.
Friday’s Tacopalooza event was such a hit that tickets sold out, Che ran out of plates and we could barely find a table to sit down.
Tucsonans do not mess around when it comes to tacos and Che definitely gave the people what they came for.
