Arizona gun store owner says proposed assault weapon ban has boosted sales

Veerachart Murphy, the owner of North Phoenix gun store Ammo AZ, said the bill has boosted sales. “I’m taking phone calls as far as ‘hey, should I come get something now?’ I’m trying to ensure them: ‘Look, don’t panic, buy,” Murphy said. He said sales “have literally been up about 50 to 70 percent,” with the AR-15 being the number one most sought after weapon.