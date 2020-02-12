Arizona gun store owner says proposed assault weapon ban has boosted sales

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix gun store owner says proposed legislation banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines boosted sales.
Arizona lawmakers introduced last week a bill aimed at stopping people, and businesses, from selling or owning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. Senator Rebecca Rios sponsored Senate Bill 1625, and 11 other lawmakers backed the legislation.
Veerachart Murphy, the owner of North Phoenix gun store Ammo AZ, said the bill has boosted sales. “I’m taking phone calls as far as ‘hey, should I come get something now?’ I’m trying to ensure them: ‘Look, don’t panic, buy,” Murphy said. He said sales “have literally been up about 50 to 70 percent,” with the AR-15 being the number one most sought after weapon.
SB 1625 details what constitutes an assault rifle. Among the definitions, a semiautomatic rifle with a detachable magazine. “Here’s the thing about assault rifles: There’s no such thing,” said Murphy, instead, calling them semiautomatic rifles.
Government employees, agents, and officers are exempt from the legislation. Manufactures also have exceptions listed in the bill. If passed, gun owners would have to move weapons that fit the description out of Arizona, make them inoperable, or hand them over to the appropriate law enforcement agency within 90 days of the legislation passing.
“As a gun owner, I’m not trying to put a gun in anyone’s hand,” Murphy said. “You don’t want a gun, don’t buy a gun. I’m trying to prevent other people from removing it from my hands. This is my choice; this is how I protect myself and my family.”
Second Amendment supporters planned a rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the state capitol building, located at 1700 W Washington Street.
