BREAKING: King Yates found guilty in 2016 shooting death of wife Cassandra

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson man accused of killing his wife years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder.
A jury returned the verdict against King Nathaniel Raffa Yates, 26, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, after less than two hours of deliberations. He will be sentenced on Monday, March 23.
Authorities said Yates fatally shot 24-year-old Cassandra Yates, whose body was found at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of East Tanque Verde Road on Nov. 20, 2016.
King Yates is also accused of killing his cellmate Branden Roth in April 2017. A trial date for that case has not been set, but he has a status conference set for Tuesday, Feb. 18.
King Yates has been in and out of courtrooms for several years, according to documents.
A week before Cassandra was shot, King Yates was indicted for possessing a firearm as a felon.
In May 2012, he was sentenced to jail time and community service for drug charges. He violated probation twice, which included making harassing phone calls.
He was released in November 2013 and was arrested on drug charges less than a year later. Yates was released in September 2016 when he was found not guilty.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.