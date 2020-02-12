CRISIS ON THE BORDER: The wait for asylum

“To reduce the extraordinary strain on our border security and immigration system by freeing up personnel and resources to better protect U.S. sovereignty and the rule of law. Another goal of MPP is to discourage the abuse of U.S. laws as well as non-meritorious or false asylum claims. Aliens will not be permitted to disappear into the U.S. before a court issues a final decision on their claim for protection under U.S. law. Instead, they await a determination in Mexico. This allows the United States to more effectively administer its laws, including assisting legitimate asylum seekers and individuals fleeing persecution, while also ensuring that aliens with non-meritorious or even fraudulent claims no longer have an incentive for making the journey.”