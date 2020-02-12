K-9 Officer injured in Maricopa County after sustaining injuries from pellet gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to multiple citizen calls of a subject with a rifle and pistol stopping traffic and pointing the gun at them in the area of 293rd Ave and Polk.
Deputies responded and made initial contact with the suspect, 61-year-old Harold Whistler, who retreated into his home. He then spent hours exiting and entering the home holding a firearm, ignoring commands from deputies.
The MCSO SWAT Unit was requested and responded to the scene; working with negotiators to encourage a peaceful surrender. When negotiations proved ineffective, the home was breached by MCSO’s SWAT. After determining the suspect location in the home, K-9 Karl was deployed as the suspect still refused to surrender.
Upon deployment of K-9 Karl, the suspect fired three rounds from a pellet gun at the K-9, striking him in the ear and mouth. K-9 Karl was still able to bite the suspect’s leg and hold on. Whistler tried escaping K-9 Karl by striking him in his head with his weapon but was unsuccessful.
Deputies quickly took the suspect into custody and he was transported to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite. Upon release from the hospital, Whistler was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.
“Every member of the MCSO family is valued,” said Sheriff Penzone. “We will not tolerate acts of violence against our team as they work to keep the community safe. Karl will make a full recovery and return to his duties pursuing bad guys.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.