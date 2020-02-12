Medical examiner releases autopsy report for remains found in Pima Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for human remains that were found in the Catalina Mountains, but it failed to shed any public light on how the man died.
Human remains discovered in Pima Canyon in December and later identified as belonging to 66-year-old Steven Brashear of Oklahoma had been partially eaten by wildlife. Necropsies were performed on three mountain lions that had been observed with the remains.
Warning the autopsy report below contains graphic details.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.