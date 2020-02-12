Medical examiner releases autopsy report for remains found in Pima Canyon

Manner, cause of Steven Brashear’s death redacted from report

Medical examiner releases autopsy report for remains found in Pima Canyon
Steven Brashear was last seen leaving a restaurant near the Tucson Mall on Dec. 7. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 12, 2020 at 12:39 PM MST - Updated February 12 at 12:40 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for human remains that were found in the Catalina Mountains, but it failed to shed any public light on how the man died.

Human remains discovered in Pima Canyon in December and later identified as belonging to 66-year-old Steven Brashear of Oklahoma had been partially eaten by wildlife. Necropsies were performed on three mountain lions that had been observed with the remains.

Warning the autopsy report below contains graphic details.

Autopsy report, Steven Brashear (redacted) by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.