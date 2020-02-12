Mt. Lemmon roadway conditions: Closed to all except employees, residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The road to Mt. Lemmon is closed due to inclement weather.
After a day of rainy weather in Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department closed the road to all except residents and employees.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, officials shut down access to the road until conditions improve.
Roads on the mountain are subject to rapid change. Check back here for updates or call the Pima County Sheriff Department’s roadway condition hotline (520)-547-7510.
