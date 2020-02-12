Mt. Lemmon roadway conditions: Open with no restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highway officials have reopened the road to Mt. Lemmon after a brief closure because of dangerous conditions.
After a day of stormy weather, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department had closed the road to all except residents and employees on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
As of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, officials had reopened the highway without restriction. Drivers were advised to watch for ice.
Roads on the mountain are subject to rapid change. Check back here for updates or call the Pima County Sheriff Department’s roadway condition hotline (520)-547-7510.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.