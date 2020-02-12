2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) - The U.S. Marshals Service says two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force are injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Baltimore.
Spokesman David Lutz said Wednesday one officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach.
A Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman confirms that one of the department’s officers was shot. Both officers were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Lutz says the officers with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were working on an attempted murder warrant.
