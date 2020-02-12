THMS pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, victims of helicopter crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students at Tucson High Magnet School had the chance to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant Tuesday morning.
As many schools celebrate “Spirit Week," Tuesday was designated as “Remembrance Day” at the high school. Students and staff gathered in the gym to honor Bryant and all the other victims who lost their lives on January 26.
The event began with a moment of silence and then students were invited to share their thoughts with their peers.
“Since it is Black History Month, I feel like it’s very important to showcase the important things black legends have done for the world. And Kobe is one of those people that have left his mark all over the world," said Jae’La Forehand, a THMS student.
While many spoke about how Bryant inspired them, one student shared a comment about Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case. Students started yelling at the student and an administrator quickly pulled the microphone away from her.
The KOLD News 13 crew at the event teachers calming some students down.
A spokesperson with the Tucson Unified School District released this statement following the incident:
"Unfortunately, there was an incident at the end of the event that shadowed the real purpose of the gathering, remembering those who have passed and the positive impact they had.
We understand you are a news station and you will report as you see fit. We just want to confirm that the incident was a surprise to administration and student body that participated. The school and administration are saddened by the incident, taking away from the purpose of the event and to honor Mr. Bryant and the other victims of the tragedy."
Students could also write down their fears on a piece of paper. At the end of the tribute, they could crumple up the paper into a ball and throw them into trash cans placed in the middle of the gym.
