Tucson first responders bring the hospital to the patient

“One thing that might appear weird to the general public is that a lot of times, we [will] work a cardiac arrest on scene,” said Julian Herrera, the EMS captain for TFD. “One thing that doctors really want to emphasize is that effective CPR, effective cardiac arrest management, needs to be done without any gap that’s needed for transport. When we are in the back of an ambulance, it’s very unstable, the quality of CPR goes down significantly.”