Video for retiring Oro Valley PD K-9 Bruno goes viral

Belgian Malinois spent 7 years ‘chasing bad guys,' keeping handler safe

OVPD K-9 Bruno retires
By Kevin Adger | February 12, 2020 at 12:10 PM MST - Updated February 12 at 12:10 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A video posted by the Oro Valley Police Department is going viral.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you must watch the retirement video for OVPD K-9 Bruno. The Belgian Malinois had his final day on the job last week after seven years on the job.

His handler, Officer Roger Reynolds, recorded Bruno’s retirement announcement and it was posted to the OVPD Facebook page on Feb. 1. As of Feb. 12, the video has been viewed more than 384,700 times and been shared more than 5,000 times.

Reynolds originally recorded the video to share with his wife. In the video, you can hear the dispatcher thanking Bruno for his service and protecting the community. As they listen to the announcement, Reynolds hands Bruno a well-deserved ice cream sandwich.

K-9 Bruno’s last day at work.

K-9 Bruno, on behalf of the Oro Valley Police Department, thank you for your dedication and service to your fellow officers and the community. Enjoy retirement! Good luck not tearing up on this one folks. #OroValleyPD #RetirementLife#IceCreamTime #BellyRubs

Posted by Oro Valley Police Department on Saturday, February 1, 2020

Bruno started with the department in 2013 and worked as a patrol and narcotics K-9. Bruno has helped police remove nearly a million dollars’ worth of drugs from our streets.

Reynolds was pretty shocked to see that his video has gone viral, attracting media attention from across the country.

As a result of the attention, Reynolds has been getting requests from people who ask how they can help Bruno.

If you are interested in helping Bruno and other K-9s, check out the following links:

