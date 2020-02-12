WATCH: Cayce officials release bus surveillance video of missing 6-year-old S.C. girl

A video has been released in connection with the search for Faye Swetlik.
By WMBF News Staff | February 12, 2020 at 9:36 AM MST - Updated February 12 at 12:40 PM

CAYCE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – Officials with the city of Cayce released a video Wednesday in connection to the search for missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

The video includes footage of Swetlik getting off a school bus and a phone number for a hotline people can call with tips.

Wednesday is day three of the search for Swetlik.

Her family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday, Feb. 10 after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.

