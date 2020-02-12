Wildcats head to Seattle, Lubbock for track and field meets

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Track and Field will travel back to both Lubbock, Texas and Seattle, Wash. for the Texas Tech Shootout and Washington Husky Invitational this weekend.
In Lubbock, the Wildcats will open up the Texas Tech Shootout on Friday at 2:30 p.m. MST and Saturday at 10:00 a.m. MST.
The Arizona distance crew will be making the trip to Seattle to compete in the men’s and women’s 800m and 3k as well as the women’s 5k. Their races will begin at 4:15 p.m. MST on Friday and 1:45 p.m. MST on Saturday.
Teams competing in Lubbock include Alabama, BYU, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.
In Seattle, the Wildcats will face up against California, Georgia, Gonzaga, NAU, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State and Wisconsin.
Arizona last competed at the Texas Tech and University of Washington Invitationals where the Wildcats tallied a total of 27 PRs overall.
A complete recap of both meets will be posted to ArizonaWildcats.com.
Women’s Side - Texas Tech Shootout
Crystal Akpede, Judith Baxter-Game, Katie Daily, Megan Dulaney, Anna Foreman, Peyton Heiden, Sarahvaughn King, Liz Lansing, Aoife Martin, Shannon Meisberger, Athena Montgomery, Lauren Neugeboren, Tiana Poirier-Shelton, Alexa Porpaczy, Gracie Reinholz, Morgan Rhett, Skylar Sieben, Jordan Spradlin, Aleksandra Stawicka and Karla Teran
Women’s Side - Washington Husky Invitational
Jennie Baragar-Petrash, Keelah Barger and Alisa Lyesina
Men’s Side - Texas Tech Shootout
Pjai Austin, Tayvian Cunningham, Isaac Desjarlais, Keishawn Everly, Dominic Gehr, Donovan Jordan-Scott, Timothy Kibet, Tanner Kippes, Justin Lewis, Israel Oloyede, James Smith, Trent Stimac, Justice Summerset, Matthew Treston, Umajesty Williams and Naseem Woods
Men’s Side - Washington Husky Invitational
Camron Herron, Victor Ortiz-Rivera and Carlos Villarreal
