Arizona students create VR classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The classroom of the future may soon be in a virtual space, and some students at the University of Arizona are working to make that possible.
They created a project called NANO 2020 for the fields of agriculture and life sciences. With virtual reality technology, they can make things that are too small to see with the human eye appear larger.
The students put on the VR googles and are virtually transported to a classroom where they can look around, pick up virtual objects and even toss them across the room.
Then they can enter a room that shrinks everything, finding models of six different things, including the heart. By tossing the heart into a group of circles, the students can then go through a couple of doors and find the heart has been magnified, giving the VR users a chance to fly through the virtual organ.
The future goal of this VR classroom to allow students to connect to the laboratory in real time from anywhere in the world.
