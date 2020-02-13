BREAKING: Authorities investigating ‘suspicious activity’ in Picture Rocks area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating “suspicious activity” in the Picture Rocks area Thursday, Feb. 13.
The PCSD said the area is near the intersection of Massingale and Van Ark roads and drivers should stay away.
There is no danger to the public and more information will be released when it becomes available.
KOLD News 13′s Megan McNeil is en route to the scene. Make sure to follow her on Twitter for updates.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.