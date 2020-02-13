Authorities: Long-haul trucker tried to lure Oro Valley teen to Michigan for sex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A long-haul trucker tried to lure an Oro Valley teen to Michigan to have sex with him, according to authorities.
The Oro Valley Police Department said Gerard Dickinson, 44, was talking to the teen and “was anticipating a sexual relationship, had received sexually explicit images of the victim and knew she was 14 years old.”
On Feb. 5, the OVPD was told the teen had run away from and had intended to travel to Michigan to meet with Dickinson.
The OVPD found the girl in Tucson and she was returned home.
On Feb. 8, the OVPD worked with Michigan State Police to take Dickinson into custody.
Dickinson, who will be extradited to Pima County, is facing the following charges:
- One count of attempted sexual contact with a minor
- Three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
- One count of attempted custodial interference
- One count of luring a minor
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.