FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps through the weekend

By Stephanie Waldref | February 13, 2020 at 6:12 AM MST - Updated February 13 at 6:12 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The upper level low that pushed through Arizona earlier this week is moving out leaving us with a warming trend through the weekend! Hello, 70s and sunshine! A system brushes the area next week cooling our temps back into the mid 60s and picking up our winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs will fall into the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

