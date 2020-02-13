FREEWAY CHASE: Driver in custody after pursuit from Mesa to west of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A high-speed chase along Phoenix freeways has just come to an end along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix. The driver has been taken into custody.
The pursuit, which lasted for about 90 minutes, ended as Department of Public Safety troopers performed a "PIT maneuver" on the suspect's car just past the Watson exit shortly after 12:30 p.m. After troopers boxed the car in and forced the driver to come to a stop, the suspect could be seen putting his hands up and getting out of his car. He surrendered without incident.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the suspect is Scott Rasmussen, who has been a wanted fugitive investigation since 2012.
The 51-year-old Rasmussen was wanted for a federal supervised release violation out of Utah. He was also wanted by the Harrisonville Police Department in Utah on forgery and theft by deception charges.
Rasmussen allegedly was armed and may be facing charges locally as a result. Deputy U.S. Marshals transported Rasmussen to the Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Court Building where he will begin court proceedings prior to being returned to the District of Utah.
The pursuit began shortly after 11 a.m. in Mesa. Mesa police say this started when a U.S. Marshals task force attempted to stop a male driver who failed to yield. DPS then joined the pursuit.
It wasn't long before ADOT cameras picked up visuals of the pursuit on Loop 202 near the 24th Street exit. It appeared that troopers threw down spike strips to try to stop the white SUV, but that attempt was not successful.
The suspect vehicle kept going, speeding along the westbound lanes of I-10 near downtown Phoenix. ADOT cameras were following along as the car sped for miles along I-10, blowing past exits and flying below underpasses.
A few minutes later, DPS was successful in at least slowing the suspect. Spike strips reportedly punctured all four tires. That's when the driver, who has not been identified, began to cut his speed.
The blown tires did not stop the suspect. He continued to drive along at a steady pace on his rims. Our Arizona's Family News Chopper followed along overhead as the driver continued to evade troopers, leading them out of the Phoenix area.
Half an hour later, the suspect was still driving along at a steady pace along I-10 toward Verrado, but was showing no signs of stopping.
Finally, shortly after 12:30 p.m., the chase came to an end as troopers performed a "PIT maneuver," boxing the suspect in on I-10 just past the Watson exit. A PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, is a tactic used by law enforcement to force a fleeing car to lose control and stop. The Arizona's Family News Chopper was overhead as the suspect got out of his car, surrendering with his hands up.
The chase stalled traffic all along I-10 as ramps and parts of the freeway were shut down. After the pursuit ended, both eastbound and westbound I-10 were shut down at Verrado Way. The freeway has since reopened in both directions.
