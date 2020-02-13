Gun shop customers react to bill aimed at banning assault weapons in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A gun shop in Tucson is seeing customers react to an Arizona bill aimed at stopping the sale and possession of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.
Senate Bill 1625 was introduced last week. If passed, it would ban the ownership and sales of assault weapons and magazines that can hold more than ten rounds.
“Every single semi-automatic rifle would be considered an assault rifle,” said Second Amendment Sports General Manager Paul Rodriguez.
He said he’s seen more customers looking to buy assault weapons and large capacity magazines since the bill was introduced.
"They're just going to buy everything until they can't,” Rodgriquez said, “Essentially it's a fear buy.”
If passed, the bill would force anyone who owns an assault weapon or large capacity magazine to remove it from Arizona, make it permanently inoperable, surrender it, or if eligible, register it within 90 days of the bill passing to avoid prosecution.
According to the bill, government employees, officers, agents, members of the armed forces or peace officers are exempt from the legislation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.