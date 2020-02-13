Investigators identify three killed in Interstate 19 collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Department of Public Safety identified three people killed in a collision on Interstate 19 on Tuesday.
The two-vehicle collision happened at mile marker 18 on Interstate 19 at around 3:10 p.m. Feb. 11, 2020. Investigators said driver 18-year-old Nicole Diaz from Nogals was rear ended by another vehicle while traffic slowed because of another collision up the road, DPS officials wrote in an email.
Diaz, along with two of her passengers including 30-year-old Roxanna Diaz and a 17-year-old unidentified passenger, died at the scene. All three were family members.
The third passenger in Diaz’s vehicle was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what their condition is at this time or their relationship to the three killed.
Investigators said it was raining heavily at the time of the collision. The driver who rear ended Diaz did not suffer any injuries and has not been identified.
