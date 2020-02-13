Kingman driver crashes through business, mailboxes after medical episode

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Kingman, Arizona man walked away with minimal injuries after a medical issue caused him to slam into a business.
Investigators with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, the 65-year-old driver of a blue 2020 Chevy pickup truck suffered from some sort of medical emergency that cause him to accelerate at high speeds. The truck left the roadway, striking multiple mailboxes, advertisement banners and a business sign pole, according to the news release.
The bed of the truck tore away from the frame after colliding with a pole. The truck spun several times before coming to a stop at the wall of a business, according to the release.
The driver was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with minimal injuries, according to the release. Authorities diverted traffic around the scene of the crash for two hours to clear debris from the crash.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.