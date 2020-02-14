AZ Game and Fish report second coyote attack in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish is reporting a second rare coyote attack that occurred this morning in midtown at Arroyo Chico Park.
A coyote leaped up on an elderly woman who was protecting her dog at the park.
That dog had to be put down according to AZ Game and Fish and the remains will be tested for rabies.
The woman was hurt in the incident.
AZ Game and Fish says the coyote had been at the park days before pursuing other dogs.
