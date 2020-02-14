AZ Weekend, Feb. 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A very busy weekend is on tap for southern Arizona.
Here are a few of the big events you can catch in your AZ Weekend.
One of Tucson’s oldest traditions kicks off this weekend. The 95th La Fiesta de los Vaqueros - the Tucson Rodeo opens on Saturday at 11 a.m. with mutton bustin’ and the junior rodeo followed by the ProRodeo competition beginning at 2 p.m.
The Tucson Rodeo has events daily through the finals on Feb. 23.
Tickets Start at $16.
How about a little vino? The Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival is happening in Oro Valley on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Nearly 30 Arizona Vineyards and Wineries will fill Steam Pump Ranch from 11 a.m. tp 6 p.m.
There will also be live music, food trucks and crafts.
Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door.
Non-drinkers and kids are free.
Down in Tombstone, the Vigilante Days on Saturday and Sunday commemorate the heritage of the town too tough to die.
There will be gunfight reenactments, competitions and a few shows.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m.
Don’t forget this is the final weekend for the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, with dozens of shows happening all around town and the main event at the Tucson Convention Center.
For more events and a few deals happening around southern Arizona – visit theazweekend.com
