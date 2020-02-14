Border Patrol arrests six in alleged human smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol said it arrested six people in an allegedly human smuggling attempt near Tucson early Thursday, Feb. 13.
Tucson Sector agents made an immigration stop on the west side of the Tucson city limits around 8 a.m.
Agents said they found four Guatemalans and a Mexican national, all in the country illegally, hiding in a Nissan Altima.
The five were arrested along with the driver of the vehicle, an American.
The driver is being held on human smuggling charges while the five passengers will be processed for immigration violations.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.