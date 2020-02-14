Cochise County supervisors to decide on new facilty for animal shelter

“Following the fire at the Huachuca City Animal Shelter, the County determined the building could not to be repaired or remodeled to meet acceptable standards, and would have provided no cost benefits. After conducting a tour of the Sierra Vista animal shelter, it was clear they had the capacity to meet the required needs and that the facility is run extraordinarily well by the City of Sierra Vista, its staff, and volunteers. The County has made no decisions on whether to build a centralized animal shelter. We continue to work with our municipal partners in Sierra Vista, Douglas and Willcox to provide current services and we are exploring a number of options with regards to potential future solutions to the current animal shelter challenges. However, the final decision on if and how we proceed will be made by the Board of Supervisors. A work session will be held on March 24 to provide the Board with an update on this matter."