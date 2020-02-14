Dems to debate in Arizona in March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Democratic presidential hopefuls will be in Arizona for a debate next month.
According to a CNN report in azfamily.com, the CNN and Univision-hosted event will be the 11th of 12 Democratic debates scheduled.
The debate will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 15, just two days before the Arizona Democratic primary and others in Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
