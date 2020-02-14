Drug court, treatment program helps participants celebrate sobriety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drug court and drug treatment participants celebrated their sobriety at a graduation ceremony Thursday evening.
The ceremony honored 12 Pima County residents who are graduating from Superior Court’s Drug Court or the Pima County Attorney’s Office DTAP programs.
Juan Aguilar completed one year of drug court and is graduating.
"Now that I'm thinking clearly, I can finally focus on my music and what I want to achieve through that,” Aguilar said.
Aguilar is a member of a mariachi band in Tucson. He said overcoming addiction is allowing him to follow his two passions: music and helping others.
"I get to fulfill my destiny,” he said. “What I feel I'm supposed to be doing besides music, helping people, being in their lives, letting them know to never give up."
Aguilar has become a certified peer support specialist and will work with others still battling with addiction.
"Help others to achieve the hope of living a normal life again and not dealing with the addictions and the stress of depression,” he said.
More than 455 participants have graduated from the program since 2005, according to the Arizona Superior Court.
