Rural Metro Fire battles blaze at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire battled a fire at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet located at 4100 South Palo Verder Road.
According to John Walka, a Rural Metro spokesman, the small commercial building was completely engulfed in flames when crews showed up. They were able to extinguish the fire in ten minutes with the help of the 20 firefighters on scene. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
