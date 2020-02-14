FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather for the holiday weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref | February 14, 2020 at 3:57 AM MST - Updated February 14 at 3:57 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The upper level low that pushed through Arizona earlier this week is moving out leaving us with a warming trend through the weekend! Hello, 70s and sunshine! A system brushes the area next week cooling our temps back into the mid 60s and picking up our winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

