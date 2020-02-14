Former Border Patrol agent gets six years for helping drug traffickers

From 2014 to 2016, while working as a United States Border Patrol Agent at the Douglas and Naco stations, Yanez used his position to assist drug traffickers to transport thousands of kilograms of marijuana. Among other acts, Yanez turned Border Patrol cameras away from an 18-person group of smugglers carrying marijuana in large backpacks, purposely left his area of responsibility so that vehicles containing more than 4,100 kilograms of narcotics could cross the border, and provided law enforcement sensitive materials and information to co-conspirators, all in exchange for money. Yanez admitted to accepting more than $16,000 in bribes during the conspiracy. Further, Yanez personally smuggled at least 160 alprazolam and tramadol pills into the United States from Mexico to distribute to another person.