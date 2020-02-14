HERO: Arizona trooper saves Benson man from bull attack

BENSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An Arizona DPS trooper is being hailed a hero for saving a man from a bull attack in Benson.
On Friday, Jan. 3, Trooper Brandon Jacquez was driving home when he received a call about a bull attack in a nearby neighborhood.
When Jacquez arrived, he saw an elderly man being trampled and gored by a bull. The man was on the ground, severely injured and not moving. Despite their best efforts, neighbors were unable to stop the enraged animal.
Working together, Jacquez and one of the neighbors quickly came up with a plan to draw the bull’s attention away from the man.
When the bull moved away from the victim, the trooper was able to stop the animals using “lethal force,” according to DPS.
Jacquez and the neighbors rendered aid to the victim until medics arrived and airlifted him to a hospital.
Despite suffering critical injuries, a neighbor said the victim is “amazingly tough and determined to recover.”
She credited Jacquez with helping prevent further injury to the victim, as well as to her husband, who had initially tried to stop the attack himself.
“Trooper Jacquez put his life on the line to help both the victim and my husband,” the neighbor said. “If he had not been there, I fear the outcome might have been very different. In my mind he is a hero for being instrumental in preventing what could have been an unthinkable tragedy."
