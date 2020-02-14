Marana school district selects new superintendent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District announced Dr. Dan Streeter as the Superintendent of Schools.
During the Governing Board meeting, held on Thursday, Feb. 13, board members voted 5-0 in favor, to hire Streeter. He will assume his position as superintendent, on July 1, 2020, following the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Doug Wilson.
Following a nationwide search over the past several months, experienced search firm Ray and Associates, Inc. received 45 applications for superintendent and identified 11 candidates to bring to the MUSD Governing Board based on criteria set by the Governing Board with community input.
Streeter currently serves as the superintendent for the Humboldt Unified School District in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Currently in his fifth year as the superintendent for Yavapai County’s largest school district, he leads a major strategic reform plan focused on redefining, redesigning and reimagining education with a focus on a collaborative system-wide vision of 21st century education.
Prior to his service as the superintendent, he served as an assistant superintendent, director of human resources and principal for the Humboldt Unified School. He earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University with a research emphasis in personalized learning environments. Additionally, he received his National Superintendent Certificate from the American Association of School Administrator’s (AASA) as a part of the 2019 West Coast Cohort.
Streeter serves as a member of the AASA Personalized Learning Cohort and as a board member for the Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation and Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce. He is a former Board member and Program Chair with Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“I look forward to becoming a part of a district that has embraced new models of engagement that are learner-centered, aligned with a strong focus on the empowerment of teachers,” said Streeter. “I am confident that working hand in hand with Marana’s leaders, teachers, staff, parents, community members and students, we will continue to build upon the vision of excellence for all students as we evolve the District into the future.”
Mr. Dan Post, Governing Board president says, “ Our District takes great pride in our dedicated and professional service to the Marana community, and I am confident that Dr. Streeter will work hard on behalf of our students, families, staff, and community.”
