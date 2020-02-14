Pima County pets to be flown to other shelter in U.S

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - About 50 Pima County dogs and cats will take to the skies in search of a new home.
They will be transported by “Wings of Rescue” Friday morning, Feb. 14.
In the first of its kind partnership, Pima County Animal Care Center will soon free up space in its shelter ahead of its upcoming "busy intake months", which typically starts in April.
The cats and dogs set to embark on this journey are also expected to benefit from the move.
“A lot of them have been here for several months,” said Nikki Reck, the PIO for PACC. “So, this is their chance to get into a place where they haven't been seen, and it's their chance to be ‘new and exciting’.”
Most of these animals will end up at a shelter in Seattle, Washington.
They are all well past the "stray hold period" to ensure families with lost pets aren't in for a surprise.
PACC hopes to eventually transport 100 to 200 pets per month, but Reck says this is a relatively small number when you consider they take in 50 to 100 animals each day.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.