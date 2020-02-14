Restaurant Report Card: Roaches found at a popular bagel chain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week’s report may not sit well with your breakfast. Or lunch, for that matter.
One Tucson location of a popular bagel chain was forced to shut down after an inspector found a bug infestation in the kitchen.
Bruegger’s Bagels & Bakery, on the corner of Campbell and Speedway, was handed an “Imminent Health Hazard” rating late last month, meaning the facility had to shut its doors immediately.
According to the report from the Pima County Health Department, an inspector observed a dead roach inside a refrigerator next to fresh fruit and a “couple of dead insects 'like’ nymph roaches” inside a container with lettuce.
But, it didn’t end there. The inspector also observed “multiple roaches crawling in and out” from a kettle unit used for the process of baking bagels and an “excessive accumulation” of dead roaches underneath it.
According to the report, “due to the roach infestation in the kettle unit,” the restaurant was forced to close down.
Bruegger’s also received violations for dirty conditions, like excessive food debris under equipment and trash overflowing from the bins in the trash. Corrective actions included keeping the kitchen clean to keep the bugs away.
“Proper cleaning is a critical component of eliminating roach infestation. Food debris and water spills shall be immediately cleaned up to prevent attracting and keeping roaches around.”
In order to re-open, the facility had to get rid of all dead or live roaches in food equipment and the bagel shop needed to be re-inspected. When the KOLD News 13 crew went by the Bruegger’s location this week, is was back open for business.
As for the restaurants doing it right, here are a few facilities that earned an “excellent” rating in January:
- Just Kabab: 10420 N. La Canada Drive, Oro Valley
- Panda Express #1898: 7111 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Fat Noodle: 811 E. Wetmore Road
To check reports for restaurants, school campuses, campgrounds and lodging in Pima County, click HERE.
