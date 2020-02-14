The 95th annual Tucson Rodeo begins Saturday, here’s everything you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo is back for its 95th annual celebration beginning on Saturday, Feb. 15
The Tucson Rodeo Grounds are located at 4823 S. Sixth Avenue, on the northeast corner of Irvington Road and South Sixth Avenue.
The event, sanctioned by The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, features cowboys and cowgirls battling it out in bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team and tie-down roping and barrel racing.
The kids’ rodeo events includes mutton bustin’ for 4, 5 and 6 year olds; Justin Junior Rodeo for boys and girls 6–12.
The slack competition, which is free to the public, is scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 17-18.
La Fiesta de los Vaqueros is staged by the nonprofit Tucson Rodeo Committee, Inc. A portion of the rodeo proceeds benefits community groups including Lion’sClubs, 4-H Clubs and Rotary Clubs.
Tickets are $16 to $80, depending on the location of the seats. You can purchase the passes HERE.
Parking will be available in the main lot at the rodeo grounds and each car will be charged to park for the day.
The Kids Fun Zone, which costs $8 per child, includes three attractions this year -- 18-foot tropical slide, Batman obstacle course and toxic meltdown.
The Tucson Rodeo has a strict clear bag policy and backpacks, camera bags, fanny packs, purse and totes are not allowed.
You can reach more about the restrictions HERE.
The 2020 Tucson Rodeo poster is a colorful illustration of two cowboys roping a steer. The 28x22 posters are $25 unsigned and $55 signed.
You can order one HERE.
Saturday, Feb. 15
- 11 a.m. -- Gates open.
- Noon -- Coors Barn opens with live feed of Tucson. Must purchase rodeo ticket plus $5 per person, but includes admission to after-rodeo Coors Barn Dance.
- 12:30 p.m. -- Mutton Bustin’ and Justin Junior Rodeo.
- 2-4:30 p.m. -- ProRodeo Competition.
- 4-8 p.m. -- Coors Barn Dance. Cost: $5 online or at the door; 21 years old and older only.
Sunday, Feb. 16
- All Day -- It is Pink Day and all competitors and fans are asked to wear pink to support breast cancer initiatives.
- 8 a.m. -- Chicks n Chaps Women’s Rodeo Clinic.
- 10 a.m. -- Cowboy Church in the Coors Barn.
- 11 a.m. -- Gates open.
- 12:30 p.m. -- Mutton Bustin’ and Justin Junior Rodeo.
- 2-4:30 p.m. -- ProRodeo Competition.
- 4-8 p.m. -- Coors Barn Dance. Cost: $5 online or at the door; 21 years old and older only.
Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 17-18
- 8 a.m. -- Slack competition for timed events. Free admission.
- 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. -- REACh program for school groups.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
- No events.
Thursday, Feb. 20
- 9-11 a.m. -- Tucson Rodeo Parade. Watch it live HERE or on KOLD News 13.
- 11 a.m. -- Gates open.
- Noon -- Coors Barn opens with live feed of Tucson. Must purchase rodeo ticket plus $5 per person, but includes admission to after-rodeo Coors Barn Dance.
- 12:30 p.m. -- Mutton Bustin’ and Justin Junior Rodeo.
- 2-4:30 p.m. -- ProRodeo Competition.
- 4-8 p.m. -- Coors Barn Dance. Cost: $5 online or at the door; 21 years old and older only.
Friday, Feb. 21
- 11 a.m. -- Gates open.
- Noon -- Coors Barn opens with live feed of Tucson. Must purchase rodeo ticket plus $5 per person, but includes admission to after-rodeo Coors Barn Dance.
- 12:30 p.m. -- Mutton Bustin’ and Justin Junior Rodeo.
- 2-4:30 p.m. -- ProRodeo Competition.
- 4-8 p.m. -- Coors Barn Dance. Cost: $5 online or at the door; 21 years old and older only.
Saturday, Feb. 22
- 11 a.m. -- Gates open.
- Noon -- Coors Barn opens with live feed of Tucson. Must purchase rodeo ticket plus $5 per person, but includes admission to after-rodeo Coors Barn Dance.
- 12:30 p.m. -- Mutton Bustin’ and Justin Junior Rodeo.
- 2-4:30 p.m. -- ProRodeo Competition.
- 4-8 p.m. -- Coors Barn Dance. Cost: $5 online or at the door; 21 years old and older only.
Sunday, Feb. 23
- 10 a.m. -- Cowboy Church in the Coors Barn.
- 11 a.m. -- Gates open.
- Noon -- Coors Barn opens with live feed of Tucson. Must purchase rodeo ticket plus $5 per person, but includes admission to after-rodeo Coors Barn Dance.
- 12:30 p.m. -- Mutton Bustin’ and Justin Junior Rodeo.
- 2-4:30 p.m. -- ProRodeo Competition.
- 4-8 p.m. -- Coors Barn Dance. Cost: $5 online or at the door; 21 years old and older only.
