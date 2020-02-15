Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating inmate death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Corrections officers found 50-year-old Todd Ash unresponsive in his cell Monday, Feb. 10 at around 7 a.m. Officers entered his cell began life-saving measures while they waited for crews with the Tucson Fire Department to arrive.
Ash was taken to the hospital where he was stabilized shortly after arriving. However, Ash’s condition deteriorated and he died Tuesday evening.
The department’s criminal investigations unit is taking over the case.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
