Pima County Spelling Bee students get ready for the big competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the Pima County Spelling Bee coming up this weekend, grade-school students are gearing up for the big day.
That means studying for anything that can be thrown at them.
Whether it’s the champ of the Tucson Unified School District spelling bee or a girl who enjoys spelling words backward with her father, these kids are serious about words.
The spelling bee is at the Catalina Foothills High School auditorium, located at 3645 E. Pima St., at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
