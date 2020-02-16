Annual Tucson Beefsteak raises big bucks for local veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 4th Annual Tucson Beefsteak was held Saturday evening to raise money for local veteran's organizations. Guests enjoyed music, raffles, a live auction and all you can eat beef.
The event is hosted by a group of 31 local business owners called the Empower Coalition.
"The primary focus is on veteran's groups in local and southern Arizona," said Empower Coalition Member Paul Volpe.
Tucson Beefsteak was founded by Volpe and other members of the Empower Coalition.
"It's a little different charity event than normal and its been pretty popular," he said.
The event has raised more than $785,000 over the past three years. The 2020 Tucson Beefsteak sold more than 700 tickets. Veterans and Purple Heart Recipients attended the event.
"I’m a native Arizonan and I went to Vietnam in 1967 and 1968," said Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Mike Dyer.
Dyer said he was wounded three times during his military career. He now looks to give back to his fellow veterans.
“We speak the same language, we breathe the same air, so we are helping veterans all over Tucson," he said.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart is focused on donating to veteran’s organizations working to reduce veteran’s suicide rates, Dyer said.
Money raised by Tucson Beefsteak events have benefited Southern Arizona Honor Flight, Fort Lowell Chapter 442 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Tucson Community Cares, YMCA Community Military Ball, Tucson Area Marine Moms and VeloVets.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.