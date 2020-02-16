Arizona softball’s first loss this season to #2 Oklahoma

Arizona softball’s first loss this season to #2 Oklahoma
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 15, 2020 at 7:37 PM MST - Updated February 15 at 7:37 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two top-ten teams needed extra innings for their showdown Saturday night in Tucson.

The Arizona Wildcats, ranked 4th in the nation, took #2 Oklahoma to the 10th inning. That’s when the away team drove in two runs to make the final score 6-4.

The Sooners scored first with a run in the 4th inning. Arizona's Jessie Harper answered back with a home run in the bottom half of the inning.

The home team took the lead 4-2 at the end of five innings, thanks to RBI singles from Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza and Reyna Carranco.

Oklahoma tied it back up by the 7th inning.

The Hillenbrand Invitational continues tomorrow. Oklahoma has an early morning with a 10:00 a.m. start against Northern Iowa. Arizona takes on Long Beach State at 12:30 p.m.

The Wildcats are now 8-1 on the season.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.