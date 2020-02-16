Nonprofit group remembers a victim of domestic violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly two year’s after her death, crowds of people still remember Rosaura Barbosa, a young woman who was beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend in May 2018.
Justice for Rosaura Inc., a nonprofit group created by the woman’s family, organized a 1-mile walk Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, the day that would’ve been Barbosa’s 20th birthday.
Barbosa was murdered by then-21-year-old Joshua Hilaire in an apartment they shared together near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. Barbosa’s family said she had plans to leave Hilaire before he beat her to death. Hilaire recently pleaded guilty to the murder and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for next month.
Participants in Barbosa’s memorial walk started the 1-mile path at the apartment complex where Barbosa died and met at Freedom Park on 29th Street, where victims’ and survivors advocates help a fundraiser and speakers impacted by murder and domestic violence shared their stories.
