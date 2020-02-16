One dead, one arrested in Nogales homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in the city of Nogales are investigating a homicide that was reported Friday night, February 14.
Officer Oscar Mesta confirmed the investigation the following evening.
He said officers responded around 10:00 p.m. to the 400 block of Grand Ave, which is in the city’s downtown area.
The victim was Hansel Alemana, according to Mesta. He said police arrested 31-year-old Daniel Navarro on suspicion of homicide and aggravated assault.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.