Women’s Arizona Basketball wins 21st game this season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aari McDonald and Sam Thomas were the two best players on the floor on Sunday afternoon as they helped give No. 12 Arizona their 21st win of the season over Washington State by a score of 72-57. The Wildcats completed their third Pac-12 sweep of the season on Sunday.
McDonald scored a game-high 21 points on 9-14 shooting to go with six rebounds, four assists and two steals. She also made three three-pointers.
Thomas, who dominated the game defensively on Friday, scored 18 points on 6-10 shooting today and also made three three-pointers. The junior had a season-high six assists and four more steals as well. On the weekend, she averaged 12 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks and 3 rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the field.
As a team, the Wildcats shot 52.7 percent from the field and shot better than 50 percent from three for the second-straight game, as they made 10 of their 19 attempts. Four other Wildcats pitched in with at least seven points and Cate Reese led all players with seven rebounds.
