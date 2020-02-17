Arizona completes sweep Albany in season-opening series

For the third day in a row, Arizona’s pitching staff broke the 2019 single-game strikeout record, this time setting a new 2020 high-water mark with 16 punchouts.Five Cats batters notched multiple hits, led by freshman Kyson Donahue who finished the game 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two walks. Junior Donta Williams and sophomore Austin Wells batted first and second for Arizona, respectively, and went 4-for-7 with seven RBI and three walks.