Arizona completes sweep Albany in season-opening series

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) picked up their first series sweep of the season with an 11-3 victory over the Albany Great Danes (0-3) on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.
Arizona’s longest in the nation win streak, which dates back to last season, was extended to 13 games. During that 13-game stretch, they have scored 10+ runs 11 times and never scored fewer than eight runs.
The Wildcats true freshman starting pitcher, right-hander Chandler Murphy, dazzled, throwing 5.0 shutout innings while striking out seven and allowing just three hits.
For the third day in a row, Arizona’s pitching staff broke the 2019 single-game strikeout record, this time setting a new 2020 high-water mark with 16 punchouts.Five Cats batters notched multiple hits, led by freshman Kyson Donahue who finished the game 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two walks. Junior Donta Williams and sophomore Austin Wells batted first and second for Arizona, respectively, and went 4-for-7 with seven RBI and three walks.
- SS Kyson Donahue: 3-for-3, 4 R, 2 BB
- CF Donta Williams: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB
- C/LF Austin Wells: 2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB
- 3B Tony Bullard: 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBI, BB
- DH Dayton Dooney: 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI
- LHP Gil Luna: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 K
- RHP Preston Price: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
- With another double on Sunday afternoon, Arizona sophomore catcher Austin Wells now has four two-baggers through the Cats first three games. Wells hit 15 doubles during his freshman campaign in 2019.
The Wildcats travel up to Tempe for a neutral site game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday, Feb. 17 with a first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.