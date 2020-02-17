Arizona completes sweep Albany in season-opening series

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) picked up their first series sweep of the season with an 11-3 victory over the Albany Great Danes (0-3) on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.

Arizona’s longest in the nation win streak, which dates back to last season, was extended to 13 games. During that 13-game stretch, they have scored 10+ runs 11 times and never scored fewer than eight runs.

The Wildcats true freshman starting pitcher, right-hander Chandler Murphy, dazzled, throwing 5.0 shutout innings while striking out seven and allowing just three hits.

For the third day in a row, Arizona’s pitching staff broke the 2019 single-game strikeout record, this time setting a new 2020 high-water mark with 16 punchouts.Five Cats batters notched multiple hits, led by freshman Kyson Donahue who finished the game 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two walks. Junior Donta Williams and sophomore Austin Wells batted first and second for Arizona, respectively, and went 4-for-7 with seven RBI and three walks.

  • With another double on Sunday afternoon, Arizona sophomore catcher Austin Wells now has four two-baggers through the Cats first three games. Wells hit 15 doubles during his freshman campaign in 2019.

The Wildcats travel up to Tempe for a neutral site game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday, Feb. 17 with a first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.