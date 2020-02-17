Arizona lawmakers hear bill to limit transgender students who play sports

PHOENIX -- Arizona lawmakers heard a bill last week that would ban transgender students from participating in school sports according to their self-identified gender.
Phoenix Republican Nancy Barto sponsored the bill, called the "Save Women's Sports Act" (HB 2706), and says its intention is to prevent female athletes from being forced to compete against biological males.
LGBTQ groups said the bill is hateful and critics argue that it’s a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.
The proposed law would apply to all Arizona public schools, colleges and universities.
It has been a hot topic across the country.
In late January, Kentucky lawmaker Robby Mills submitted a bill similar to the one in Arizona.
Mills said Senate Bill 114, also titled “Save Women’s Sports Act,” is supposed to be completely about fairness and should not raise social issue questions. He said its structure is to create fair opportunities for female athletes.
Last week, the families of three female high school runners have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block transgender athletes in Connecticut from participating in girls sports.
The lawsuit centers on two transgender sprinters who have taken 15 girls state championship titles since 2017.
The discussion though, isn’t new.
Transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox caused a lot of controversy while fighting as a woman from 2012-14.