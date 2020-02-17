Denham tosses second career no-hitter to power Arizona past Long Beach State

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona Senior Alyssa Denham threw her second career no-hitter, a seven-strikeout, one-walk masterpiece, leading Arizona over Long Beach State, 6-0, to close out the Hillenbrand Invitational on Sunday afternoon.
Denham retired the final 16 batters in Sunday’s game, allowing just two total baserunners in the contest, a pair of two-out free passes in the first and second innings. She hit a batter with two out in the first and walked a batter with two out in the second. Neither batter advanced past first.
The senior improved to 3-0 on the season with the win. The no-hitter was the second of her career, joining last season’s March 24 no-hitter at Oregon State on her 21st birthday.
She is the owner of the last two no-hitters in UA history, the 92nd and now 93rd in school history.
With the victory, the Wildcats closed out a 4-1 weekend at the Hillenbrand Invitational, with their only loss coming on Saturday to No. 2 Oklahoma in 10 innings.
The Wildcats will enter next weekend’s Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 9-1 overall record, following an exhibition game vs. the U.S. Olympic Team on Tuesday at Hillenbrand Stadium.
Offensively on Sunday, the Wildcats plated six runs on eight hits, but the majority of that came in the first inning when UA scored four times on five hits. Following the four-run first, the Cats plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Freshman Sharlize Palacios, who missed the first six games of the season with a broken left thumb, hit her first career home run, an opposite-field solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Jessie Harper (two-run single), Ivy Davis (RBI single) and Alyssa Palomino Cardoza (RBI double) also brought in runs in the game for the Wildcats.
Now the Wildcats turn their attention to the world’s best team, the U.S. Olympic Team, which will come to Hillenbrand Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MST as a part of its Stand Beside Her Tour.
Standing Room Only Tickets are available at arizonawildcats.com/SB.
The game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. Following the exhibition game on Tuesday, the Wildcats will head to Palm Springs, California for the annual Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, where the Cats will play #8 Florida, #19 Missouri, Texas A&M, San Diego State and Auburn.