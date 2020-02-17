FIRTS ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather continues!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into next week! High pressure will dominate our forecast as daytime highs climb into the upper 70s by the middle of the week. As we head into next weekend, a low pressure system moves in and brings us our next chance for rain Friday night into Saturday.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
